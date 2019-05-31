Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Marquette star Hauser transferring to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Marquette star Sam Hauser is transferring to national champion Virginia.

Coach Tony Bennett made the announcement Friday. Hauser will practice with the Cavaliers in the coming year, but won’t use his final year of eligibility until the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-8 Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named to the All-Big East second team last season. He shot 45.9 % overall, 40.2 % from 3-point range and led the conference by converting 92.4 % of his free throws.

The Cavaliers are losing three underclassmen — De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy — to the pros.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

