Lightning strikes tree near clubhouse at US Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lightning struck a large tree near the Country Club of Charleston clubhouse Friday during a weather delay at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Fans, players and staffers were mostly cleared of the course when a large, explosion-like sound echoed through the common area where people took shelter during the thunderstorm. The large tree stood between the 18th fairway and the 11th green. Parts of its bark had been scorched by the lightning bolt.

The area is close to one of the tournament entrances and a large merchandise shop.

When the course was re-opened, security personnel surrounded the tree and directed fans to steer clear. Still, many took pictures near the affected area.

The tree appeared sturdy enough to survive, at least through the remainder of the tournament.

