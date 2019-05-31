Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Crew’s Higuaín has torn ACL, expected to miss rest of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Crew midfielder Federico Higuaín will have surgery to repair a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season.

Columbus made the announcement Friday, six days after the 34-year-old was hurt during a match at Colorado.

Higuain, a brother of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuaín, has 55 goals for the Crew since signing with Columbus in July 2012.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

5:42 pm
Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

2:56 pm
Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10
Sports

Murphy hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Arizona 11-10

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal
Sports

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Scroll to top
Skip to content