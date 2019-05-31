Big inning helps TCU beat Cal 13-2 in NCAA regional opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Hunter Wolfe hit a two-run double and Johnny Rizer homered to score two more in a six-run sixth inning, helping TCU pull away to a 13-2 victory over California in an NCAA regional opener Friday night.

Brandon Williamson struck out seven in the first four innings, and Charles King (6-3) pitched three hitless innings before allowing three straight hits and a run to start the eighth. The third-seeded Horned Frogs (33-26) will face host Arkansas in the winner’s bracket.

Wolfe had another run-scoring double among three extra-base hits and a bases-loaded walk, finishing with four RBIs. Rizer’s homer to center field for a 9-1 lead was his team-leading 11th of the season. He matched Wolfe’s three hits and drove in three.

Jared Horn (6-2) gave up seven hits and five runs — three earned — in five innings for the second-seeded Bears (32-19). Cal, making its first regional appearance since 2015, will face Central Connecticut State in an elimination game.