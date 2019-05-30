Virginia’s Mendenhall gets 2-year contract extension

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has given football coach Bronco Mendenhall a two-year contract extension.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday. The extension will keep Mendenhall under contract with the Cavaliers through the 2024 season.

Mendenhall is entering his fourth season at Virginia and has a 16-22 overall record. The Cavaliers won two games his first season, six the next and eight last season. For his career, he’s 115-65 and has guided his team to a bowl game in 13 of his 14 seasons.

Williams says Mendenhall “has done an exceptional job of establishing a culture of excellence on the field, in the community and in the classroom.”

Mendenhall says he’s proud of the progress his team has made, but adds “We’re not there yet. We’re just getting started.”

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25