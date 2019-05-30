Steve Kerr says center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr says center DeMarcus Cousins is available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Kerr made the announcement at the team’s shootaround practice Thursday. Cousins has not been on the Warriors’ active roster since injuring his right quadriceps muscle early in Game 2 of the Warriors’ opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

If Cousins actually plays Thursday against Toronto, it’ll be his NBA Finals debut. He had not appeared in any playoff games until this season.

The Warriors originally thought Cousins’ quad injury would be season-ending. He got hurt on April 15.

