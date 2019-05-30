Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Steve Kerr says center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr says center DeMarcus Cousins is available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Kerr made the announcement at the team’s shootaround practice Thursday. Cousins has not been on the Warriors’ active roster since injuring his right quadriceps muscle early in Game 2 of the Warriors’ opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

If Cousins actually plays Thursday against Toronto, it’ll be his NBA Finals debut. He had not appeared in any playoff games until this season.

The Warriors originally thought Cousins’ quad injury would be season-ending. He got hurt on April 15.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

1:20 am
Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

10:21 pm
Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

8:20 pm
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona
Sports

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
Sports

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game
Sports

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Scroll to top
Skip to content