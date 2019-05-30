Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte expected to replace him

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan says coach Luciano Spalletti has left the club, with Antonio Conte expected to replace him in the next few days.

The Serie A club says Spalletti “is no longer head coach of the first team” and then thanked him “for his work and the results achieved together.”

Spalletti joined Inter from Roma in 2017 and led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League but he has failed to win any silverware with the club.

Conte has been out of a job since June 2018 when he was fired from Chelsea.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

1:20 am
Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

10:21 pm
Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

8:20 pm
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona
Sports

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
Sports

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game
Sports

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Scroll to top
Skip to content