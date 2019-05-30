Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Osaka plays Azaranka in matchup of current and former No. 1s

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka plays Victoria Azaranka in a matchup of current and former No. 1 players in the second round of the French Open.

Also Thursday, Serena Williams is back on Court Philippe Chatrier against Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara.

In men’s action, top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces 104th-ranked Henri Laaksonen, a “lucky loser” who only entered the draw when another player pulled out.

Osaka is aiming to win her third consecutive Grand Slam tournament, while at No. 43 Azarenka is still working her way back into the upper echelons of the game after a series of injuries, a pregnancy and a custody battle over her child.

A two-time winner of the Australian Open, Azarenka’s best result at Roland Garros was a run to the semifinals in 2013.

