MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child is hit

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball says it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB on Thursday called “extremely upsetting.”

MLB said in a statement that it sends its “best wishes to the child and family involved.” It noted that clubs have “significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years,” and “will continue our efforts on this important issue.”

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy so they will not provide any more updates.

