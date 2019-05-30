Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lynx star Augustus out indefinitely after knee scope

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus will be out indefinitely following arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Lynx announced Augustus had the procedure Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The 35-year-old Augustus is the franchise leader in games played, points scored and field goals made after being selected with the first pick in the 2006 draft.

The eight-time All-Star has been held out of the first two games for a new-look Lynx team following the retirement of guard Lindsay Whalen and a leave of absence for forward Maya Moore .

Another mainstay of the team’s four WNBA titles from 2011-2017, forward Rebekkah Brunson, has been sidelined by a concussion from late last season and is not currently on the roster.

Associated Press

Associated Press

