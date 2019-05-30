Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Howard sheds tears of joy as takes the reins at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard was overcome with tears of joys as he was introduced as Michigan’s new men’s basketball coach.

The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year.

The former Miami Heat assistant coach had been a candidate to be a head coach in the NBA. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of sanctions from a financial scandal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

1:20 am
Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

10:21 pm
Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

8:20 pm
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona
Sports

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
Sports

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game
Sports

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Scroll to top
Skip to content