Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cittadella beats Verona 2-0 in Serie B playoff final 1st leg

CITTADELLA, Italy (AP) — Davide Diaw scored in each half to help Cittadella beat Hellas Verona 2-0 in the first leg of the Serie B playoff final on Thursday.

Diaw headed in the opener in the sixth minute and fired in a rebound 10 minutes from time to give his side the advantage ahead of Sunday’s return fixture.

Cittadella has never played in the top flight of Italian football, while Verona was relegated from Serie A last year.

Verona finished the regular season fifth, a point ahead of seventh-place Cittadella.

The two cities are approximately 80 kilometers from each other.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

2:56 pm
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

1:20 am
Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

10:21 pm
Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal
Sports

Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona
Sports

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
Sports

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Scroll to top
Skip to content