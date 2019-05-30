Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Browns confident free agent DT McCoy will choose them

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is optimistic the team will sign free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who was recently released by Tampa Bay, visited with Cleveland last week and met with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. He’s reportedly scheduled a meeting with the Carolina Panthers as well.

Kitchens said the Browns encouraged McCoy to talk to other teams because “when he makes the commitment here, we want him to be all in because everybody that’s going to be here is going to be all in.”

The 31-year-old McCoy would like to join a Super Bowl contender, and the Browns have improved their roster this offseason with the additions of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, edge rusher Olivier Vernon and running back Kareem Hunt.

If the Browns sign McCoy, they could have four current or former Pro Bowlers on their defensive front.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

1:20 am
Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

10:21 pm
Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

8:20 pm
Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona
Sports

Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4
Sports

Hoffman’s solid outing leads Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-4

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game
Sports

Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

Scroll to top
Skip to content