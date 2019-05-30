Browns coach says OBJ missed ‘a lot’ by skipping practices

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s extended absence may have finally gotten to Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

The superstar wide receiver skipped all but one day of Cleveland’s voluntary practices (OTAs) over the past month, and Kitchens said Thursday that he’s eager to see Beckham next week when the team holds its mandatory minicamp.

Asked what Beckham missed during his time away, Kitchens said, “A lot … the offense.”

The Browns acquired Beckham in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants on March 12. But other than being at his introductory news conference on April 1 or his appearance two weeks ago at one of the 10 practice sessions, the 26-year-old Beckham has not been around.

In the past, Kitchens has staunchly defended Beckham’s decision to work out on his own, saying he was confident the three-time Pro Bowler will stay in shape and be ready when the season starts.

