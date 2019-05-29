Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Vikings hire ex-NFL vet Kaeding as part-time kicking coach

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired nine-year NFL veteran Nate Kaeding as a part-time kicking coach.

Kaeding, a two-time Pro Bowl pick with the San Diego Chargers, has begun working with Vikings specialists this spring. He’s been at the practice facility a couple of times per week, with electronic communication between visits. Coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates Kaeding returning for training camp, and he left open the possibility of eventually creating a full-time role.

The Vikings have struggled to find kicker stability since Zimmer arrived in 2014. New special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf called Kaeding “another set of eyes” for him.

Since last playing in the league in 2012, Kaeding has worked in business development in and around his hometown of Iowa City , Iowa, where he also kicked in college.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content