Update on the latest sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP

Blues look to slow down Bruins

BOSTON (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues try to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in the Stanley Cup Finals when they face the Bruins again Wednesday night in Boston.

To do that, St. Louis will need to find a way to slow down the speedy, skillful and deep Bruins.

Boston exploited its speed advantage over St. Louis in winning Monday night’s opener 4-2. The Bruins came at the Blues in waves. They got contributions up and down the lineup and played a style that flustered St. Louis into turnovers and a 30-12 shot disadvantage in the final two periods.

The Blues want to turn the tables on the Bruins and make them defend instead of cranking up the offense.

Statistics show that 77.2 percent of teams that win Game 1 go on capture the Stanely Cup. But that doesn’t matter to Blues coach Craig Berube (buh-ROO’-bee) and his players. The Blues, after all, climbed from last place in the NHL on Jan. 3 all the way to the final. They also responded well after a similar, sluggish start to the Western Conference final against San Jose.

FRENCH OPEN

Nadal , Muguruza, Stepehns post straight-set wins

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has reached the third round at the French Open with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over a German qualifier.

Nadal lost only six games in the first round against Yannick Hanfmann. In the next round, Nadal will be up against 27th-seeded David Goffin.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced, making it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. The Greek player overcame a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s draw, former champion Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) and last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens both posted straight-set wins to progress to the third round. Muguruza beat Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1, while Stephens needed a bit more time to defeat gritty but error-prone Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who progressed to the third round without hitting a shot. She was set to play 67th-ranked Kateryna Kozlova but organizers said the Ukrainian player withdrew with a virus.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Paxton to come of IL to start for Yankees

UNDATED (AP) _ Yankees left-hander James Paxton is set to start against San Diego Wednesday after missing nearly a month because of inflammation in his left knee.

Manager Aaron Boone says Paxton will have a limited pitch count as he comes off the injured list. Paxton is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts this season.

Padres rookie Chris Paddack will start at Yankee Stadium. The 23-year-old righty was scratched from a scheduled start in Toronto on Sunday with a stiff neck.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Cardinals left-hander Genesis Cabrera makes his major league debut as slumping St. Louis continues its series at Philadelphia. Ace Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies. The right-hander is 3-2, 2.59 in five career starts vs. St. Louis.

_ The Twins will see how center fielder Byron Buxton is a feeling, a day after he crashed hard into the fence at Target Field trying to catch a flyball in Minnesota’s 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Buxton left the game early in what manager Rocco Baldelli decribed as a precautionary move. Minnesota starts 10-game road trip tomorrow in Tampa Bay.