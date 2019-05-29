Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE-ROYALS-WHITE SOX

Sanchez provides closing act in 9th, White Sox edge Royals

UNDATED (AP) _ Yolmer Sanchez provided the closing act in his two-day performance, hitting an RBI single in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 2-1 Tuesday in the resumption of a suspended game.

Getting the field into shape was quite a chore after play was stopped Monday in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on second and two outs following two long rain delays totaling about four hours. The game resumed at 5:40 p.m. EDT, ahead of the regularly scheduled night matchup.

With a handful of fans in the stands, Sanchez came through again in the ninth against Kevin McCarthy (1-2) with the bases loaded.

In other Big League action:

_ Michael Conforto’s first career grand slam snapped a seventh-inning tie and the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3. Conforto struck out twice but his five RBIs helped the Mets end a six-game road skid.

_ Nomar Mazara and Ronald Guzman homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 11-4 Tuesday night, improving to 3-1 this season when using an opener instead of a starting pitcher. The Rangers are 6-3 using the opener approach since last September.

_ Roberto Perez and Greg Allen homered for Cleveland during a five-run ninth inning as the Indians rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5. Jordan Luplow added a two-run double after Cleveland tied it and Brad Hand survived a bit of a shaky ninth for his 14th save, completing a rare come-from-behind win for the Indians on a rough night for relievers.

_ Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer in the seventh on a cool and drizzly evening, sending the Colorado Rockies to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iannetta sent a curve from Merrill Kelly over the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the season.

_ Alex Bregman homered twice, his second a tiebreaking two-run shot in the sixth inning that propelled the injury-weakened Houston Astros to a 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. Bregman, who is tied for the American League lead with 17 homers, got his first in the third inning off starter Jon Lester (3-4). It was tied at 6-6 when he connected on Brad Brach’s first pitch for the second.

_ Jorge Alfaro and Garrett Cooper hit the Miami Marlins’ first three-run homers of the year in an 11-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, who lost their sixth game in a row. Trevor Richards gave up a homer to Joe Panik on the game’s first pitch but blanked San Francisco thereafter. He allowed two hits and one run in seven innings for the Marlins, who earned their eighth victory in 11 games but still have the worst record in the National League.

_ Devin Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors. The 23-year-old allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. The lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes.

_ Derek Dietrich hit three homers _ all two-run shots for Cincinnati_ and the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered yet another injury to their rotation as the Reds pulled away to an 11-6 victory. Dietrich connected in the fourth off Jordan Lyles, who was replaced after the inning because of discomfort in his left hamstring.

_ Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer during a big first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, and San Diego manager Andy Green burned through his bullpen to help the Padres hold off the New York Yankees 5-4 on a soggy night. New York tried to rally in the rain, getting three runs in the seventh inning.

_ Matthew Boyd took a five-hitter into the seventh inning, Niko Goodrum homered and the Detroit Tigers interrupted a prolonged slump by defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-0. JaCoby Jones had two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers, who won for only the second time in 14 games since May 12. Boyd struck out eight and allowed six hits in six-plus innings.

_ Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning but the Cardinals blew a 3-0 lead in their 11th loss in 15 games.

_ Austin Meadows homered for the third straight game and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to throw a six-hitter and beat struggling AL East rival Toronto 3-1. The second-place Rays won for the fourth straight time, improving to a season-best 13 games over .500 before a crowd of just 5,786 at Tropicana Field.

MLB-PHILLIES-HERRERA ARREST

Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. Police say the victim had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck. She’s identified as Herrera’s girlfriend.

Herrera was released on a summons pending a future court date.

The Phillies say they immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball and strongly support the league’s domestic violence policy.

In other MLB news:

_ Yankees left-hander James Paxton will return from the injured list Wednesday to start against breakout Padres rookie Chris Paddack. Paxton has been out with left knee inflammation since making his last start with New York on May 3. He got a cortisone shot May 4 and has been testing the knee in extended spring training.

_The Minnesota Twins have placed pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis. They promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation and make his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers.

_ A Honus Wagner baseball card has been sold privately for $1.2 million. SCP Auctions in Southern California says the 1909-11 T206 card was graded in Good 2 condition on a scale of 1 to 10 by Professional Sports Authenticator.

_ A Chicago White Sox employee of the month got to throw out a first pitch. And, to put it mildly, she was just a little bit off target. The rookie right-hander uncorked one of the most wayward first pitches ever when she plunked a team photographer standing close by, between the mound and first-base line prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals. He and his camera were OK.

NFL-RAIDERS-INCOGNITO

Raiders agree to 1-year deal with troubled guard Incognito

UNDATED (AP) _ The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito, according to a tweet by Incognito’s agent. Incognito fills a big hole on Oakland’s offensive line after Kelechi Osemele was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason. Denzelle Good had been working at left guard, but the Raiders wanted a more proven option and began talking with Incognito earlier this offseason.

The 35-year-old Incognito has played 11 years in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl four times. But he was suspended for bullying a teammate, allegedly made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in 2018 and has had two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season.

Incognito pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father’s body was being held.

He could face suspension from the NFL.

Elsewhere in the NFL

_ Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State’s coaching staff as a special adviser. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise’s all-time wins leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five straight from 2011-15, and four division titles. The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.

_ The New York Jets have claimed linebacker James Burgess off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. The team also announced it placed running back Jalin Moore on the reserve/non-football injury list. Burgess has 55 career tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defensed in 17 games.

NBA-FINALS-DURANT

Durant travels with the Warriors to Toronto ahead of finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP who has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night. As of Monday, he had yet to do any full-speed work on the court.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder confirmed Durant was on the team plane that took off early afternoon West Coast time. The two-time defending champions held an optional practice Tuesday before traveling.

There will be two full days off before Game 2 on Sunday, giving Durant time to get further on-court work done that the Warriors would need to see before he is medically cleared.

In other NBA news:

_ Eric Lewis and Kane Fitzgerald are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time, as they were among the 12 referees picked to work the Toronto-Golden State title series. Lewis and Fitzgerald are the two rookies on this year’s finals officiating roster. Mike Callahan was picked to work the finals for the 16th time, and Scott Foster for the 12th time.

COLLEGE-BASKETBALL-LSU-WADE

LSU basketball coach regrets not meeting with LSU officials

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has acknowledged making “some mistakes” when he refused to speak with school officials in March regarding a leaked FBI wiretap transcript that raised questions about whether he committed recruiting violations.

Wade spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since March 7, the day before he was suspended indefinitely by the university. He answered questions wearing a purple LSU wind-breaker during the opening day of the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting.

The coach says he “made a poor decision on how I handled that. If I could go back and do it again, I would have taken the meeting.”

Wade declined to provide specifics about the wiretapped conversation between him and convicted college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins and skirted questions about whether an exchange of money occurred between his current staff and a player or player’s representative.

ART BRILES-HIGH SCHOOL

East Texas superintendent defending decision to hire Briles

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (AP) — An East Texas school superintendent is defending the decision to hire Art Briles to lead a high school program three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor amid a sexual assault scandal.

Mount Vernon ISD Superintendent Jason McCullough said Tuesday in an interview with several television reporters that the district in the small community “vetted coach Briles to the best of our ability.” But McCullough says the district didn’t talk to any of the victims or anyone from the NCAA.

Briles has been with a professional team in Italy since last year. He had been unable to get a coaching job in the United States since he was fired after an external investigation revealed in May 2016 that Baylor had for years mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations by students, including some against football players.

Mount Vernon announced the hiring of Briles to a two-year contract on Friday evening going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.