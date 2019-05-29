Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tottenham arrives in Madrid for Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Tottenham has arrived in Madrid for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The squad landed at Madrid’s international airport on Wednesday evening, three days before Saturday’s final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The team will practice at Real Madrid’s training center in the city’s suburbs. Its final training session on Friday will be at the Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham is trying to win its first Champions League title.

Five-time European champion Liverpool, playing in its second straight Champions League final, is scheduled to arrive in the Spanish capital on Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

