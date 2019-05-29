TCU’s Dixon says he decided to stay instead of going to UCLA

IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Jamie Dixon says he decided to stay at his alma mater instead of going home to the West Coast even after UCLA was prepared to take care of the hefty buyout in his contract.

Dixon said Wednesday at the Big 12 spring meetings that he’s always been happy at TCU and that hasn’t changed after three seasons.

UCLA last month hired Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin after the Bruins had spoken with Dixon, who grew up in the Los Angeles area. There were numerous reports that UCLA couldn’t reach a deal with Dixon because of a buyout reportedly worth more than $8 million.

But Dixon says “they took care of the buyout” and ultimately it was his choice on whether to stay at TCU or go to UCLA.

The Horned Frogs are 68-41 under Dixon.

