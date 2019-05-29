Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
TCU incoming class up to 9 with grad transfer, another guard

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Graduate transfer guard Jaire Grayer has signed with TCU after spending the past four seasons at George Mason.

TCU announced Wednesday the signings of Grayer and guard Taryn Todd from Findlay Prep in Nevada. The additions set up the Horned Frogs to have nine incoming players for the 2019-20 season.

Grayer was limited to seven games last season because of a foot injury. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a junior in 2017-18, when he led George Mason with 67 made 3-pointers.

Todd, a 6-4 guard from Canada, averaged 12.7 points with 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals last season at Findlay Prep. He shot 50 percent overall, and 43 percent on 3-pointers.

