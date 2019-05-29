Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stanford beats Texas to win NCAA golf title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stanford took control on the back nine of the opening two matches Wednesday and beat Texas to win the NCAA championship for the eighth time.

Henry Shrimp rallied from an early 2-down deficit against Spencer Soosman, and Isaiah Salinda won four of five holes to start the back nine with a victory over Cole Hammer. Brandon Wu led from the second hole over Pierceson Coody, giving the Cardinal the final point it needed in a 3-2 victory at Blessings Golf Club.

Stanford last won the NCAA title in 2007, two years before it switched to match play.

The Cardinal, the No. 6 seed coming out of stroke play, beat Wake Forest and Vanderbilt to reach the final. Texas was coming off an upset Tuesday evening against top-ranked Oklahoma State.

Associated Press

