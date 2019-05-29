Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Siena guard Jalen Pickett pulls out of NBA draft

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena point guard Jalen Pickett has withdrawn his name from consideration for the NBA draft and will return to school for his sophomore year.

Pickett officially declared as an early entrant for the draft in April. He participated in the inaugural NBA G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago and had pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams.

In a release from the school, Pickett called it a great experience and says he “gained valuable feedback about what it will take to make it at the next level.”

The Rochester, New York native averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals as a freshman and ranked ninth nationally in assists per game (6.7). He was the unanimous 2018-19 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year and a first team All-MAAC honoree.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

