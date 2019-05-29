Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sharks bring back Bob Boughner as assistant

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are bringing back former Florida coach Bob Boughner as an assistant.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that Boughner will return to coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff in place of Rob Zettler.

Boughner oversaw the defense on the Sharks when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and then the following year when Brent Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

Boughner then was hired as head coach in Florida in 2017 and had an 80-62-22 record in two seasons. The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs either year and Boughner was fired.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content