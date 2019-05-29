Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Report: Phils OF Herrera left hand prints on woman’s neck

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left “hand print markings” on his girlfriend’s neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino, according to a police report obtained by a newspaper.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the player also left “small scratches” on her arms, citing the police report.

Atlantic City police would not release the report Wednesday, and the city’s municipal court did not return numerous messages seeking information on the case.

Herrera faces a June 17 court appearance on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.

He was arrested at the Golden Nugget casino Monday night.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

It’s not immediately clear if Herrera has retained a lawyer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content