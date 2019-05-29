Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Redskins sign first-rounder Montez Sweat

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed first-round pick Montez Sweat to his rookie contract.

Sweat was the 26th overall pick. After taking Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins 15th overall, Washington traded back into the first round for Sweat, an edge rusher out of Ole Miss.

The team announced the deal Wednesday after players went through another offseason workout. Sweat took part in rookie camp and organized team activities despite not yet having a contract.

Receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick who played with Haskins at Ohio State, is the Redskins’ only unsigned draft pick. They signed Haskins and seven other members of their draft class in early May.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

