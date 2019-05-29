Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Phillies star Harper leaves game after foul ball off foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper left Philadelphia’s game against St. Louis on Wednesday night after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Harper nicked one off his foot with the Phillies leading 11-1 in the fifth inning. He continued the at-bat and flied out to center. Harper had a homer, a double and four RBIs before exiting.

Harper’s removal could have been precautionary with the Phillies leading big and a day game ahead on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union

Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union

8:59 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union
Sports

Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Scroll to top
Skip to content