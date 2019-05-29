OBJ will ride into Cleveland with customized orange Rolls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s got a new team and a new ride.

The star wide receiver has purchased a tricked-out, orange Rolls Royce complete with a pop-up hood ornament that features a miniaturized model of him in a Browns uniform making one of the one-handed catches he became known for while with the Giants.

Beckham was traded to Cleveland in March following five seasons in New York, where he became one of the NFL’s top players and one of its most stylish. He recently wore a kilt and sleeveless tuxedo jacket to the Met Gala.

Beckham has only been in Cleveland for one day since the trade. While his teammates have been at voluntary practices, Beckham has worked out in California. He’s expected to attend the Browns’ mandatory minicamp next week.

Beckham’s car was customized by Dreamworks Motorsports, which posted a video of the vehicle on Instagram.

