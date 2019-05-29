Neymar misses Brazil training session because of knee pains

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar sat out Brazil’s training session on Wednesday, a day after he limped off the field with knee pains as the team began its Copa America preparations.

Brazil’s soccer confederation said in a statement that the striker would undergo physiotherapy instead of practicing with the rest of the team at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar left Tuesday’s first full training after feeling pain in his left knee. He is still expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia. The Copa America starts on June 14.

Neymar has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since he injured his right foot’s fifth metatarsal in January.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports