Nationals sign lefty Jonny Venters to minor league deal

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Jonny Venters has signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals and was assigned to Double-A Harrisburg.

Venters was released by the Atlanta Braves on May 18.

“Maybe we can use him down the line,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. “A left-handed pitcher is something we value a lot.”

The 34-year-old Venters had a 17.36 ERA after giving up nine earned runs in 4 2/3 innings over nine appearances with the Braves. His fastball averaged just over 93.5 mph this season.

Venters’ return from his third Tommy John surgery helped him win the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award last year.

