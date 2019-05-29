Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
KU’s Dotson, Grimes withdraw from draft; Grimes to transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshmen Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft ahead of Wednesday night’s deadline, while Grimes also announced that he would transfer elsewhere for his sophomore year.

The two guards went through various camps and combines to determine whether they would be chosen in this year’s draft. After consulting with their families and Kansas coach Bill Self, both of them decided that they would benefit from another year in school.

For Dotson, that means returning to Kansas, where he averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists last season. He was voted third-team All-Big 12 and picked to the league’s all-freshman team.

Grimes did not say where he intended to transfer after a disappointing freshman year. The 6-foot-5 swingman averaged just 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

