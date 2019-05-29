Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Interlagos track blocks motorbike races after fatal crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo’s city hall has suspended all motorbike races at the Interlagos track for 60 days after a rider died in a crash this past weekend.

City officials said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspension will be in place until organizers of motorbike races can put in place new safety measures.

The Interlagos circuit is set to host the country’s Formula 1 race, the Brazilian Grand Prix, in November.

Rider Danilo Berto, 35, died Sunday after he was thrown off his SuperBike during a warm-up session and went over a barrier of wheels. He suffered multiple injuries and later died at the hospital.

It was the fourth death in three years involving SuperBikes at the Brazilian track.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content