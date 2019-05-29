Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Houston’s Correa out for 4-6 weeks with fractured rib

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.

It is unclear when or how Correa was injured. He played on Sunday that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa’s injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, is batting .295 season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa’s spot on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content