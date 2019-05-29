Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hamburger SV hires Dieter Hecking as coach

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV has appointed former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking to lead the club back into the Bundesliga.

Hamburg says Hecking will be presented on Wednesday. The club did not give the length of his contract.

Hecking led Gladbach to fifth place and Europa League qualification last season. He stabilized the team over 2½ years but was informed early on that his contract would not be extended.

Hecking coached Wolfsburg for three seasons, winning the German Cup and finishing second in the Bundesliga in 2014-15. He also had success at Lübeck, Alemannia Aachen, Hannover and Nuremberg.

Hamburg had been the only founding member of the Bundesliga remaining before it was finally relegated in 2017 after 54 seasons.

