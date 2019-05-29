Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida point guard Nembhard returning for sophomore season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is returning to school for his sophomore year, a move that should have a positive impact on the Gators next season.

Nembhard announced his decision on social media Wednesday, hours before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Nembhard had one final workout for NBA teams Tuesday in Los Angeles before sitting down with his family and opting to stay in school.

The 6-foot-5 Canadian started every game for the Gators in 2018-19, finishing with the fourth-most single-season assists (196) in school history. He averaged 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds. He ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 5.4 assists a game and third with a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

