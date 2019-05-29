Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Federer and Nadal face German qualifiers at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.

Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

