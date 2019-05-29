Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-Jaguars linebacker arrested on domestic violence charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Brown turned himself in Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and was expected to remain in the Duval County Jail until his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

The Jaguars released Brown three weeks ago.

Details regarding his arrest were not immediately available.

The 25-year-old Brown played collegiately at Ohio University. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in 28 games — mostly on special teams — the past two seasons. He totaled 17 tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content