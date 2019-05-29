Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Duke’s Bolden staying in NBA draft; DeLaurier to return

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke center Marques Bolden is remaining in the NBA draft while Javin DeLaurier will return to the Blue Devils for his senior season.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Wednesday that Bolden received “some positive feedback” as he went through the draft evaluation process.

The 6-foot-11 Bolden averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting 21 of 35 games during his junior season.

DeLaurier, who is 6-10, also considered turning pro. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while making 16 starts last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup
Sports

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night
Sports

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

Scroll to top
Skip to content