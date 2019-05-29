Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game

HOUSTON (AP) — A young fan at Wednesday night’s game between the Cubs and Astros was struck by a foul ball hit by Albert Almora Jr., shaking up the Chicago center fielder.

Almora hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line, where it hit a young girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the stands. He then fell to his knees near the plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.

It took several minutes for Almora, who appeared to be crying, to compose himself and continue the at-bat, and players from both teams also appeared to be shaken up by the scene.

The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. The Astros did not provide an immediate update on her condition, but a photo taken by The Associated Press showed the girl conscious and crying as she was whisked away and nearby fans looked on.

After the fourth inning, Almora, who still appeared to be upset, approached a security guard in the stands near where the girl was sitting and spoke to the guard before the two embraced.

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D'backs 6-2 on rainy night

