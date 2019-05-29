Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Browne, Taider score in Impact’s victory over Real Salt Lake

MONTREAL (AP) — Omar Browne and Saphir Taider scored in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Evan Bush made three saves to help the Impact (7-6-3) end win for the first time in four games.

Sam Johnson scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (6-7-1). The Utah club had won three straight.

Browne opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time for Montreal’s first goal at Saputo Stadium in 232 minutes. Taider made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after former Impact defender Donny Toia knocked down Sagna in the 18-yard-box.

Johnson scored in the 84th minute.

Associated Press

Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

10:52 pm
Iannetta homers in 7th, Rox beat D’backs 6-2 on rainy night

10:05 pm
