US, Russia Finland in same group at 2020 hockey worlds

ZURICH (AP) — The United States, Russia and defending champion Finland will join host Switzerland in an eight-team group based in Zurich at the 2020 hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the groups Tuesday, two days after Finland beat Canada in this year’s title game in Slovakia.

Top-ranked Canada heads the other eight-team group, which also includes 2017 and ’18 champion Sweden, in Lausanne. The venue is being built for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.

The 2020 worlds will be played from May 8-24.

Associated Press

Associated Press

