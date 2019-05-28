Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

UNDATED (AP) _ The Athletics are riding the long ball to their longest winning streak in 13 years. Oakland looks for an 11th straight victory as it continues a series against the Angels. Matt Chapman has homered in three straight games, and Oakland has multiple homers in all but one of its 10 consecutive victories. The streak does have a caveat — the A’s still have to complete a suspended game from May 19 at Detroit. Oakland is leading 5-3 in the seventh inning of a game that is set to resume Sept. 6.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ The Indians hope some fresh blood can help them turn things around. Right-hander Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) — nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac — will make his major league debut at Fenway Park and try to get Cleveland just its second win in nine games. Boston won 12-5 Monday, socking it to the Indians after Oliver Pérez caused an odd stoppage when he asked for new cleats after arriving from the bullpen in the fifth inning. Boston left-hander David Price returns to the mound; he left his previous outing Saturday after 15 pitches due to illness.

_ Breakout White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is set to take on the last-place Royals after throwing a four-hit shutout against the Astros in his previous start. That was the first nine-inning complete game by a White Sox pitcher since Chris Sale beat Kansas City 7-4 in September 2016. Giolito is 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his past seven starts. Brad Keller is up for Kansas City. The two teams will first complete yesterday’s game, which was suspended by rain — the score was tied at 1 apiece with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

_ With a record of 7-and-2 and a 2.88 ERA, Max Fried is off to a marvelous start this season for Atlanta. He faces Stephen Strasburg and the disappointing Nationals in the opener of a two-game series between NL East foes. Fried, tied for the NL lead in wins, has won his last three starts and allowed five earned runs over 17 innings.

_ The Dodgers go for five in a row as they again host the Mets in Los Angeles. Lefty Rich Hill is on the mound for the Dodgers — he’s 2-and-0 in five starts against the Mets since joining Los Angeles in 2016. Steven Matz is still searching for his first win of the month for the Mets.

_ After stopping the six-game winning streak of the Minnesota Twins on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers send Zach Davies to the mound for the finale of the two-game series. He’s 5-and-0 this season. The Twins are starting lefty Martin Perez, who is 7-and-1.

_ New York Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka has allowed one run or no runs in three straight starts going into tonight’s outing at home against San Diego lefty Eric Lauer.

_ After splitting a day-night Memorial Day doubleheader, the Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates again in Cincinnati. Jordan Lyles is on the mound for the Pirates against Lucas Sims, who’s being recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

_ St. Louis Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright will start against Phillies righty Nick Pivetta in the first of a three-game series in Philadelphia. Wainwright is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 13 career starts against the Phillies.

_ After posting a 1.16 ERA in his first seven starts this season, Jon Lester has an ERA of 9.72 in his last two starts. The Cubs lefty will try to regain his early-season form tonight against the Astros in Houston.

_ Tampa Bay is looking for a fourth straight win as the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays.

_ Adrian Sampson is listed as the starter for the Texas Rangers tonight in Seattle, although the Rangers plan to use Jesse Chavez as an opener. Sampson has followed an opener in each of his past two outings.

_ After three walk-off wins in their last four games, the Colorado Rockies again host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

_ The two teams with the worst records in the National League open a series in Miami, where the Marlins host the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have lost five straight.

_ Losers of 12 of their last 13, the Detroit Tigers continue their series against another struggling team, the Baltimore Orioles.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Del Potro advances

PARIS (AP) _ In his first Grand Slam match since fracturing his right kneecap, Juan Martin del Potro has advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating 75th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 through wind and bits of rain. Del Potro was the 2009 U.S. Open champion and the runner-up there last year.

In other action today, fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev barely avoided blowing a big lead against John Millman, but emerged the winner after a match of more than four hours in which he had 73 unforced errors.