Twins shelve Pineda with knee tendinitis, promote Smeltzer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis and promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation.

The move was made Tuesday, with Smeltzer scheduled to make his major league debut against Milwaukee. Pineda struck out six Brewers in six innings on Monday night. He allowed three runs and three hits without a walk. There was no sign of injury during or after the game.

Martín Pérez, originally slated to start Tuesday, had his turn pushed back.

The 23-year-old Smeltzer was acquired last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for second baseman Brian Dozier. Smeltzer has a 1.15 ERA in nine starts this year between Double-A and Triple-A.

