Toronto tripleheader includes Tennessee-Washington matchup

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto will host a college basketball tripleheader featuring three teams that reached the NCAA Tournament this past season.

The inaugural James Naismith Classic Nov. 16 has Tennessee facing Washington, Buffalo meeting Harvard and Rutgers matching up with St. Bonaventure. The event will take place at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tennessee advanced to an NCAA regional semifinal in 2019 and was ranked No. 1 for nearly a month. Buffalo and Washington both made it to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

The event will honor Naismith, recognized as the inventor of basketball. Naismith was born in Almonte, Ontario.

Associated Press

Associated Press

