Swiss league opposes elite clubs’ Champions League plan

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss soccer league says its teams oppose a European Club Association-driven plan to reform the Champions League in 2024.

The league says the plan, including 24 wealthy teams retaining their group places year after year, would have “unacceptable consequences” for Swiss soccer. The proposal leaves only four entries for national champions to qualify.

The SFL says a team’s national league performance should be the only criterion to qualify for UEFA competitions.

The clubs’ proposal has dominated the debate so far in UEFA-led talks on changing the Champions League’s entry paths and format.

Currently, the Swiss champion and runner-up enter the Champions League preliminary rounds.

UEFA expects to decide next year how its signature club competition will look in five years.

