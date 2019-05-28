Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sarri says Kante 50-50 for Europa League final

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says N’Golo Kante has a 50-50 chance of being fit for the Europa League final, and that the team will be pushed to the brink without him.

Kante hurt his knee in training on Saturday and is fighting against the clock to be fit for Wednesday’s final against Arsenal.

Sarri says there’s a “very little problem with his knee, the problem is the timing,” adding that the chances are 50-50 and his fitness could come down to “the last moment.”

Without Kante, he added, “we are in trouble. For us N’Golo is really very important. He is the only defensive midfielder that we have.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

1:20 am
Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

10:16 pm
Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

6:50 pm
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup
Sports

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Sports

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review
Sports

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Scroll to top
Skip to content