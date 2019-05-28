Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Marta aiming to recover from thigh injury before World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil star Marta is optimistic she will fully recover from a left thigh injury before the women’s World Cup starts in France next month.

Speaking for the first time since was injured in training in Portugal last Friday, the 33-year-old Marta said in a video released by Brazil’s football confederation that she expects to return to action “very soon.”

The confederation said Saturday that Marta had suffered a left thigh muscle injury and would need need physical therapy for a week before undertaking another fitness test.

The Women’s World Cup starts on June 7 in France.

Marta has won the award for world’s best women’s player six times.

