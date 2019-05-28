Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jaguars QB Nick Foles skipping OTAs for ‘personal reason’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is skipping organized team activities for “a personal reason.”

Coach Doug Marrone says “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.”

The team says it has no details to release and there is no timetable for Foles’ return.

Marrone says: “He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him. The football part, we’ll just figure that out. …”

Jacksonville signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in free agency in March, giving him a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed.

He participated in all three voluntary OTAs last week.

Marrone says rookie Gardner Minshew and first-year quarterbacks Tanner Lee and Alex McGough will share snaps with the first-team offense.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

1:20 am
Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

10:16 pm
Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

6:50 pm
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup
Sports

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Sports

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review
Sports

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Scroll to top
Skip to content