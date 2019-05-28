Atletico Madrid reaches deal to sign Porto defender Felipe

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal to sign Porto defender Felipe for 20 million euros ($22.4 million).

Atletico says the 30-year-old Brazilian central defender will join on a three-year contract.

He will help the Spanish club fill the void left by the departure of Diego Godin, the veteran Uruguayan who left at the end of this season.

Atletico says Felipe is fast, versatile, experienced and has leadership skills.

He played three seasons with Porto, scoring 11 goals in 142 matches.

Felipe moved to Porto from Brazilian club Corinthians, which he helped win a Brazilian league in 2015 and a Club World Cup in 2012.

