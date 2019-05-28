Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

50th annual World Series of Poker opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 50th edition of World Series of Poker is kicking off in Las Vegas.

The seven-week poker festival that opens Tuesday will feature 89 events with an expected combined prize pool of more than $200 million.

To celebrate the milestone, owner Caesars Interactive Entertainment has scheduled an awards ceremony and a $500 buy-in, rake-free tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5 million.

Caesars is allowing fans and others to choose some of the players who will be recognized at the ceremony. A panel will also put together a list of the 50 greatest poker players.

The series draws thousands of fans and players. It saw a record 123,000 entrants in 2018.

The famed no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event starts July 3. ESPN and PokerGO will provide live coverage.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

1:20 am
Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

10:16 pm
Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

6:50 pm
Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup
Sports

Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in division matchup

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Sports

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review
Sports

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Scroll to top
Skip to content