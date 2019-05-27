Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wolff wins NCAA title and leads Cowboys into match play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Oklahoma State sophomore Matt Wolff closed with a 3-under 69 to win the NCAA title by five shots on Monday and lead the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed going into match play for the team title.

Wolff had a two-shot lead going into the final round at Blessings Golf Club and never gave anyone much of a chance. He finished at 10-under 278 to become the first Oklahoma State player to win the individual golf title since Jonathan Moore in 2006. Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern shot 71 to finish second.

The Cowboys finished 31 shots ahead of Vanderbilt.

Also advancing to match play were Wake Forest, Texas, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas A&M. Clemson and SMU were in a playoff to determine the No. 8 seed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ethiopia repeats sweep in 41st BolderBoulder race

Ethiopia repeats sweep in 41st BolderBoulder race

7:00 pm
Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

6:50 pm
Staines wins National Title (again); Pack crown five All-Americans, Men finish T-10th

Staines wins National Title (again); Pack crown five All-Americans, Men finish T-10th

6:32 pm
Ethiopia repeats sweep in 41st BolderBoulder race
Sports

Ethiopia repeats sweep in 41st BolderBoulder race

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review
Sports

Bettman says NHL will consider expanding video review

Staines wins National Title (again); Pack crown five All-Americans, Men finish T-10th
Sports

Staines wins National Title (again); Pack crown five All-Americans, Men finish T-10th

Scroll to top
Skip to content